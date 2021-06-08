From Uche Usim, Abuja

A long-standing effort to deepen gas consumption in Nigeria paid off on Tuesday with Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) and three of its pioneer offtakers sealed a pact on sales and purchase agreements for supply of LNG in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of NLNG, Tony said that the vision of the company was to become a global LNG and in ultimately build a better country.

He said that the company boasts of 22mt per annum capacity of LNG and six trains having begun operations in 1999.

He added that the company also wants to deepen cleaner energy consumption in the country.

“More than 100,000 people die from dirty energy sources yearly. We will continue to scale up LPG supply. There is energy deficit in Nigeria and we want to help address this.

“This Sales Purchase Agreement will ensure quicker LNG delivery.

We got a lot of support from NNPC. We have ernomous gas reserves, but this is no longer the issue but what we do with it.

“Next week, LNG Train 7 will take off. We were held back by COVID-19 and it’s a collaborative effort”, Attah said.

In his goodwill message at the event, Yusuf Usman, Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power of NNPC, said that a decade of gas, being a gas development blueprint means it has to be used for energy, food security through fertiliser, fuel for transportation, development and many more.

He urged the LNG and the offtakers not to export the commodity it but use it domestically.

He also called for infrastructure development to make gas distribution seamless.

An offtaker, Philip Ekundayo who is also the Managing Director of Asiko Energy said the occasion was momentous.

“We are proud to be one the offtakers. It’s gratifying to have a homegrown LPG supply arrangement”, he said.

Another offtaker, Jamal Akinade of Brick Port said the journey started in 2015.

“I’m glad it has come to be. We scaled all initial hurdles. We will deliver and gas is the future”, he noted.