From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr Farouk Ahmed, on Tuesday gave assurances that the Authority was ready to partner with the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) towards solving Nigeria’s poor energy nightmare; by boosting local cooking gas supply and assuring that other fuels required for transportation and power generation were also in adequate supply.

Ahmed gave the assurance when he received the management of the NLNG on a courtesy visit to his office.

He commended the NLNG for its focus on prioritizing domestic supply which has had a significant impact on deepening gas consumption in the country.

The NMDPRA helmsman reiterated the Federal Government’s goal of deepening LPG/CNG especially for Autogas as an alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to cushion the effect in a situation of upward spike in oil prices.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, NLNG, Dr Philip Mshelbila, said the company would continue to prioritise the growing domestic LPG market and increase utilisation by supplying 100 per cent, it’s Propane and Butane production.

Mshelbila also revealed the ongoing plans of the NLNG to commence operation for the Nigerian domestic LNG market this year, in line with the government’s plans to boost local consumption.

He explained that the move was part of the NLNG’s dedication to participate in industrializing Nigeria by providing efficient energy in line with the Federal Government’s developmental initiatives and as one of the two focus areas of the company. Their other area of focus is to remain globally competitive.

He pledged the Company’s dedication and commitment to making Nigeria an energy-sufficient nation.