From Tony John, Port Harcourt

One person was feared dead when youths of Bonny Island and Finima Kingdom clashed over recognition by the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG), in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, yesterday.

Daily Sun gathered that members of the Finima community, numbering over 1,000, barricaded the main gate of the company. The protesters, who were on peaceful demonstration, were demanding official recognition as host community to the NLNG.

A Community Leader, Mr. Dagogo Brown, told journalists that they wanted the gas multinational to be addressed and recognised as NLNG Finima in Bonny Island and not just NLNG Bonny.

Brown maintained that the Community Content Guidelines (CCG) stipulated in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (NOGICD Act) should be implemented for the people of Finima, as host community.

He said the Finima community, as a host, should be given a fair opportunity to participate in the upcoming Train-7 project and every other developmental project of the company.

However, it was learnt that the protest turned violent when another group stormed the place to, also, claim ownership of the location.

Indications were that the victim hailed from Finima and the corpse was taken away by the youths who were prepared to fight back.

Sources who did not want to be mentioned said Bonny youths wanted to free the gates to show superiority over their neighbours, the Finima community.

Meanwhile, the management of NLNG has reacted to the protest in Bonny Island, saying that it was a disagreement between the two parties.

General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Eyono Fatayi-Williams, who confirmed the development, in a press statement, said as a corporate organisation, the company operates fairness in its dealings.