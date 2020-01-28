Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and Eni have signed a LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the supply of 1.5million tonnes of LNG per year some of the remarketed volumes from NLNG’s Trains 1, 2 and 3.

The deal which is for a 10 year tenor will be supplied on botha free-on-board (FOB) and delivered ex-ship basis from Trains 1,2 and 3 of a a six train NLNG production facility on Bonny Island (DES) and Free on Board (FOB) basis.

According to NLNG, the agreement signifies customers’ confidence in NLNG as a trusted, safe and reliable LNG supplier in the world. The company added that it is primed for taking up a position in the ranks of top LNG companies with plans to grow its market share. The SPA with Eni advances the ongoing plans by NLNG to remarket volumes from the three trains.

Recall that NLNG had last week sealed a similar deal with Total Gas & Power (TGP) for the supply of I.5 million tonnes of LNG per year. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah signed on behalf of the company while Senior Vice President LNG, Thomas Maurisse, signed for TGP.

According to NLNG, the agreement is in line with NLNG’s drive to continue to deliver LNG globally in consolidation of its position as one of the top ranking LNG suppliers in the world. The SPA with TGP advances the plans by NLNG to remarket volumes from three trains. The SPA is expected to boost the company’s global presence and market reach, in line with its corporate vision of being a “global LNG company, helping to build a better Nigeria”. Meanwhile, Asharami Energy Limited, a Sahara Group upstream company has announced the commencement of its recruitment exercise aimed at giving young professionals a shot at honing their careers at the leading African Exploration and Production Company. Asharami Energy has a diverse portfolio of 9 oil and gas assets in prolific basins across Africa.

According to the Managing Director, Asharami Energy, Olajumoke Ajayi, the Sahara Graduate Upstream Trainee Program has been designed to give brilliant professionals a solid foundation for a promising career in the upstream sector.