From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The host communities in Orashi area of Rivers State have vowed that they would stop the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), Train 7 project if they are not duly consulted by the Federal Government and the companies involved.

The communities on the platform of Ekpeye Oil and Gas Pipeline Host Communities also vowed a showdown with multinationals operating in their area if they refuse to address their challenges.

The body took the decision in Ahoada yesterday, at a media briefing, claiming that International Oil Companies (IOCs), operating in their area have impoverished them for too long; hence, the need to address their plights.

National Chairman of EOGPHC Chidi Idogini, who spoke at the briefing, said it was wrong that FG and NLGN were only dealing with Bonny communities in the Train 7 project, regretting that attention has not been given to Ekpeye people where the gas would be drilled.

Idogini stated that attention ought to have been given to Ekpeye communities where the raw material would be gotten than Bonny where only a terminal is being sited.

He vowed that the people would not allow the project to commence, if FG and NLNG did not consult and give them their rights, adding that an employment quota should be given to the Ekpeye people.

Idogini said: “NLNG cannot start Train 7 contract without involving the Ekpeye nation, because the Train 7 is totally a business that has to do with Ekpeye and partly Ogba communities.

“This train 7 is coming from Ekpeye so it is expedient for them to come and discuss with us because we will not allow any company to come to Ekpeye land to do the drilling without due consultation and involvement.

“Go to Bonny that is just a transmission centre and see what is happening there, but here where it will be drilled, nothing. We are calling on every well-meaning son and daughter of Ekpeye to take it on themselves. We are championing the interest of Ekpeye people where some person will benefit.

“NLNG cannot employ 12,000 persons in Bonny and feel that Ekpeye people will be happy. That will never happen. They must come here. If they feel they want to balkanize Ekpeye, they want to come in and feed fat, that era has gone.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We are calling on the governor to take it as a matter of utmost urgency to talk to the IOCs because they are trying to introduce what is known as divide and rule method and we will not accept that.

“What we want to achieve is industrial harmony. If they don’t come that project must be put on hold. There are pertinent issues we need to address before they start.”

He regretted that the Ekpeye people have not benefitted much from the oil firms operating in their area, urging the FG to issue two licenses for people of the area to operate two modular refineries.

He said: “Ekpeye people are host landlord to virtually all the multinationals and should be among the major stakeholders to benefit from the proposed modular refinery.

“We have participated in several seminars and workshops as it concerns the federal government proposed modular refinery. Our farmlands are gone, our water is nothing to write home, the youths are jobless, the only solution is to give licenses to people to form clusters to operate.”

The group commended the effort of the Rivers State Government on the fight against soot and appealed to the state government to provide employment opportunities for the youths of the state.

Idogini said: “I want to commend the effort of the governor on the issues of soot and environmental degradation. There must be a concerted effort to reduce the effects.

“We are supporting the governor; we are also calling on him to make it a matter of urgency to find a means where these youths can be engaged meaningfully.

“If Rivers State must achieve this fight, there must be the creation of artisanal refineries and modular refineries to engage these youths.”