Poised to show more of its league matches to Nigerians and the world on the NLOTV App, the Nationwide League One has acquired a state-of-art video camera and other equipment.

Olushola Ogunnowo, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the nation’s third-tier domestic league confirmed the news to the NLO Media Department.

“We’re delighted to announce that the NLO has acquired a state-of-art camera and other equipment for the NLO TV, and ready to roll,” said Ogunnowo.

“The JVC GY-HM100E 3CCD Pro HD SD video camera we have added to our NLOTV production/ live-stream equipment will boost the quality of our broadcast via livestream as it’s of High Definition.

“The camera is ideal and easy for one nontechnical camera operator to set up and shoot, record, and stream video at match venues.

“Despite the financial challenges, stakeholders in the NLO must know that we have invested funds not only in the equipment but on the production team too.

“In view of this, we are of the view that through the high-quality broadcast of our league matches via livestream on our digital platform (NLOTV App), will be the best medium to attract sponsors and of course generate revenue for the league.”

Ogunnowo further stressed, “The Secretariat will be live streaming some selected matches on its channel pending when a comprehensive agreement is reached with our potential streaming partners which are in process.

“However, I am confident that before the season ends, more NLO content will be available to our many passionate fans in Nigeria and across the world.”

