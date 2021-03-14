(NAN)

Abray Football Club beat Positive FC 2-1 on Saturday in the ongoing 2020/2021 Nationwide League One (NLO) Division One at one of the two centres In Ado-Ekiti.

Positive FC took the lead through John Uzoam in the 67th minute, while Ridwan Abdulateef equalised for Abray FC in the 74th minute.

The winning goal was through an own goal three minutes later.

In other games played on Saturday, Olumo FC also beat Imperial FC 2-1 while Dino Sporting Club lost 0-1 to Offa FC.

Ijebu United FC beat OSOPADEC 2-0, while Pace Setter also won 1-0 against Easy Well FC, and Olisa FC beat Juvenile FC 2-0.

Gidado FC were awarded three goals and three points against Akure City FC due to an alleged encroachment offene by the Akure City FC officials and fans.