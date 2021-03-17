“We sat down to plan all the logistics of running the club and that was why we made impact even in our first tournament during the Governor Wike pre-season tourney in PortHarcourt. We are here to stay and not only eager for results but our target is to do the right thing.”

Ottasolo seemingly carried their pre-season form to the Ilorin Township Stadium where they have brushed aside other contenders including victories over Abu Workers of Kaduna (4 – 2); FC Ebiede (3-0);Vet United of Jos ( 2 – 1) as well as a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ekiti FC yesterday. Ottasolo now lead their section with the maximum 12points after winning their first four matches and are expected to keep their unbeaten run when they tackle hard-fighting Remo FC at the same venue today.