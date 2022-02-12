Secretariat of the Nationwide League One says all logistics have been put in place to ensure a smooth commencement of the second edition of the NLO/Berackiah Grassroot Coaching Clinic.

The five-day grassroot football coaching clinic will kickoff simultaneously on 15th to 20th February at the catchment area of Lagos, Otukpo (Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba), Birini Kebbi (Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamafara), Awka (Anambra, Eboyin, Enugu, Abia, Delta and Imo) and Uyo (Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo, Delta and Cross Rivers).

In a statement from the media department of the NLO, its Chairman, Mohammed Alkali said: “The NLO is set to hit the new season running with the 2nd NLO/Berackiah Grassroot Coaching Clinic, which is aimed at equipping coaches in the league with the new trends in football coaching. “This followed the successes recorded in the maiden edition of the football clinic. In this year’s edition, the technical aspect of the game will be the crux of the lectures which will be practical based.

“Our coaches will be lectured by some highly qualified and respected tutors we have selected to come impact in them the acts of winning matches at the end bringing the best out of their players. “I want to further urge all our coaches present to make the most out of this coaching clinic as no knowledge is lost, as they have a lot to learn.