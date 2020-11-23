Stakeholders in the gas sector are set to converge on the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) 10th International Annual LPG Conference to x-ray the theme “LPG: Pivoting Economic Recovery for Households and Industries in Nigeria and Africa”.

The discourse at the December 5, 2020, virtual event will focus on interrogating industry issues, proffering actionable and measurable solutions towards achieving an accelerated Post-COVID 19 economic recovery, with gas as a pivotal enabler.

The conference will converge, globally acclaimed thought leaders, critical decision-makers, and stakeholders in the LPG markets across Nigeria, Africa, and the world in both the private and the public sectors.

A statement by NLPGA President, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, explained that the conference’s objective is crucial to the overarching recovery-led goal of the economy following the pandemic and recent occurrences around the world.

“Owing to the economic upheavals experienced globally, it is the response of every forward-thinking organisation to identify actions and amplify sector-driven solutions towards rebuilding the economy. This year’s theme, topics of discussion, speakers and panelists were painstakingly selected to provide diverse, yet specific solutions targeted at adding the sector’s quota towards rebuilding the economy.

In line with the 7th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), deepening the education of the role and domestic use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is critical as the world aims to provide clean, reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy sources for everyone by 2030.

Beyond the affordability and safety benefits of LPG for households and industries, it is not far-fetched to state that the growing adoption of LPG will advertently result in economic growth through job and wealth creation.

Riding on the declaration of 2020 as the Year of Gas, by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, we align as an industry with this executive posturing to galvanise the entire LPG value chain to drive a groundswell adoption of LPG in spurring growth and improving the wellbeing of households across the African continent,” he added.