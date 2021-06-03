Ahead of its planned National Gaming Conference, slated for July 2021, the Management of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), on all areas of mutual interest in fostering increased revenue generation for the Federal Government.

The Director General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila stated this Monday, when he led the Management of the NLRC on a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Alhaji Muhammad Mamman Nami.

The NLRC DG noted that with the sustained developmental growth witnessed in the lottery industry, coupled with the ancillary business opportunities therein, it became imperative for the commission to seek collaborations with relevant agencies to complement its regulatory efforts.“Scope of operations has grown, just as the entire industry is witnessing an astronomical growth. We seek out sister Federal Government agencies relevant in our actualizing our mandate for concrete collaborations. We already have ties with Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA as well as with anti-graft agencies, namely the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.