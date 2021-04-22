From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), on Thursday, presented vital medical equipment worth millions of naira to Karu Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Nasarawa State.

The donated items, 34 in number, included digital x-ray machine, ultrasound machine, suction machine, thermometer, kidney disc, delivery kits, wheel chair, bed and mattresses, among several other items that would, expectedly, herald improve basic medical services to the rural communities.

NLTF Executive Secretary Dr Bello Maigari, who presented the equipment to State Governor Abdullahi Sule, on Thursday, said the intervention was made through the proceeds of different lottery programmes monitored and regulated by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) across the country.

State and local government officials, federal and state lawmakers, royal fathers, businessmen and several other dignitaries from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) were present at the event.

Dr Maigari, in his remarks, said that lottery has proven to be a vehicle through which economic and social wellbeing of Nigerians are enhanced, hence the call for more investment in the industry.

He disclosed that lottery industry in Nigeria has hit two trillion Naira mark with good number of job and wealth created along the value chain.

He explained that there are core lottery operators, sport gaming, mobile lottery, promotional lottery run by multinational companies such as Dangote, PZ, among others, through which the resources are generated.

‘Key component of security is health. People must be healthy and be able to go about their daily duties for peace and security to be achieved in the community. This intervention is timely because it’s happening at the right place and to the right people,’ he said.

‘The PHCs are the first point of call for every citizen of this country. Unfortunately, it has become the weakest health care system in this country. Nevertheless, government is rising to the occasion and its responsibilities as evident in several interventions.’

He challenged the communities to take ownership of the equipment and ensure that people it was meant for benefit from it.

Nasarawa State Commissioner for Works Philip Dada, who represented Governor Sule at the event, commended NLTF for the kind intervention, describing it as a major boost to the effort of the state government to improve health care delivery system particularly at the rural communities.

In his remarks, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, who was represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Stella Maduka, disclosed that other steps are being taken to extend similar interventions to other states of the federation.

He encouraged NLTF to continue in such direction, with hope that it will further discourage foreign trips for basic medical services.

He challenged the officials to endeavour to monitor and evaluate the processes to ensure that they keep track on the utilization of the facilities so that the purpose of the project is not defeated.

Lottery has been identified as a wealth generator with impact on economic growth across the world. The industry, in Nigeria, is getting its own share of this fortune as can be confirmed by all involved in the interventions,’ he said.

He challenged all licensees to, without further delay, pay up their outstanding liabilities to government.