From Abel Leonard

The Nasarawa state government would benefit from the €400, 000 grant by the federal government for the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) as federal government flagged off the project in Awe grazing reserve in Awe Local Government Area, Nasarawa state.

Addressing the host community and other stakeholders on Thursday in the cite that was allotted to the Federal government by the Nasarawa state government for the project in Awe, is the governor of Nasarawa state Engr. Abdullahi Sule who disclosed that the state was selected to kick start the National Livestock Transformation Project (NLTP) in the country.

Engr. Abdullahi Sule also explained that the NLTP is a scheme adopted by the National Executive Council (NEC) on 18 January, 2019. It is an initiative designed to partner with interested state governments to provide land for livestock farmers to practice their profession.

The governor expressed happiness towards the plan while also appreciating the president, Muhammadu Buhari for selecting Nasarawa for the pilot study but plead with the federal government to sustain the plan as livestock farmers, Fulani herders, would now have access to land for ranching at a considerable price.

On his part, the Honourable minister of Agriculture and rural development, Alh. Sabo Nanono appreciated the governor for accepting to pilot and kick starts the project as it would further influence other state governors to tap into the scheme.

He said the plan would last for ten years and would put to an end the herders farmers crisis while also appreciating the host community for also accepting to be part of the project adding that the federal government would keep to all the promises made to the host community so as to have a successful project.

Nanono also appreciated traditional leaders and other stakeholders in the state for their maximum cooperation for making this a reality.

Daily Sun reports that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Project for Agricultural Coordination and Planning, PACE, had earlier announced that, President Muhammadu Buhari, secured the grant from the Dutch Investment Agency, RVO, after approval of the grant, which Buhari signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, during his visit to the Netherlands.

Speaking earlier during the programme, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agriculture, Dr Andrew Kwasari, stated that they have fulfilled all the the requirements for the successful implementation of the project.

Adding that the €400,000 grant would cover 50 per cent cost of the pilot start-up of NLTP model in Nasarawa State for 30 pastoralist households with a start date of March, 2021.

However, the project was earlier billed to commence in March, Nasarawa State has now flagged of the project on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Giving his remarks, the governor of Plateau state, and chairman Northern Governors Forum Bar. Simon Lalong commended the governor of Nasarawa state for flagging off the project adding that plateau state would be the next on line.

Lalong further assured the people that the plan would end the farmers/ Herders crises that has been causing the destruction of lives and properties in the country.

He however, expressed concerned over the recent crisis in Bass/Ryom as it led to lost of lives and properties, assuring that with the project in plateau state, peace would return back in the various communities, while condoling the families of those affected.

Recall that the Federal Government, already secured €400,000 grant to kick off the project in four states namely Nasarawa, Adamawa, Plateau and Gombe and the dignitaries present at the flagging off ceremony includes, sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, Deputy governor of Nasarawa state and the chairman, Nasarawa state steering committee on the implementation of Livestock Transformation Plan (NLPT) His Royal Highness Justice Sidi Bags, Empire of Lafia and chairman traditional council, and many others.

