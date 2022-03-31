By Omodele Adigun

Vice Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has announced that two million jobs would be created across the country as 22 states expressed interest in the Federal Government’s National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP)

Osinbajo, who disclosed this while declaring open the ongoing three-day International Trade Fair for Livestock and Aquaculture (ITFLA) 2022, organised by Linkers Continental Resources Limited, in Lagos, said interested states include Nassarawa, Plateau, Adamawa, Kaduna, Gombe, Taraba, Benue, Kwara, Lagos, Kogi, Ondo and Ekiti.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Represented by the NLTP Delivery Advisor at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Efosa Onyezebe, he explained that ‘‘NLTP is a partnership between the federal and states with entry points for all stakeholders to address the various issues facing farmers across the value chain.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Describing it as a catalyst for national prosperity, he said: “NLTP aims to make the livestock sub-sector a catalyst for national prosperity and peaceful co-existence through eliminating herder-farmer crisis, building cohesion in society and improving incomes.

“Over two million direct and indirect jobs and improved livelihoods are expected to be created through the programme.”

The organiser, Tope Oluwadipe, said the fair is a wake-up call for revitalising the major components of agriculture in the country in order to guarantee food security.