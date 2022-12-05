From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia branch said it will begin strike on December 8, over non payment of members salary by Abia State Government.

In a communique issue after its meeting yesterday, and signed by Dr Abali Isaiah, Chairman; and Dr Daniel Ekeleme, Secretary; NMA, Abia branch observed that doctors working at ABSUTH and HMB are currently being owed between 21 to 25 months and 13 months salary arrears respectively.

“That the 21 days Ultimatum approved by National Executive Council (NEC) of NMA and given to ABSG on November 17, to clear the aforementioned salary arrears is currently in its 17th day.

“That ABSG is yet to show any serious commitment to the course.

“That doctors working with ABSUTH and HMB are currently undergoing an untold hardship”

While condemning in its strongest terms the non payment of doctors in ABSUTH and HMB, NMA Abia State Branch said her ultimatum to Abia Government still stands and running.

The Association insisted on the payment of what is owed doctors as condition to avert the impending strike.

It insisted that failure to meet the above demands on or before December 8, 2022, would force all doctors in Federal, State, and private sectors in Abia State to proceed on total and indefinite strike.

NMA, Abia branch made it clear that Government should be held responsible for any medical mishap that may occur during the period of the industrial disharmony.