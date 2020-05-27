Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has commenced construction work at its proposed eight billion naira seven-storey building in Zambezi Street, Maitama, Abuja, which will serve as its national headquarter.

NMA President Dr Francis Faduyile, who supervised the groundbreaking ceremony of the project on Wednesday, explained that the delay in commencement of work at the construction site was due to prolonged legal battle which ended in favour of the Association.

‘We met a lot of court cases on the piece of land and resolving the cases took us a lot of time. But we are happy that the prolonged litigation ended in our favour. Everything is fine now, and that’s why we are here for the groundbreaking. We are extremely happy that construction work is about to commence,’ he said.

On the choice of an indigenous company for the construction work, the NMA president said: ‘As an association, we encourage the use of indigenous professionals to achieve whatever goal we set for the association.’

Speaking on behalf of the NMA Building Committee, Dr Frank Odafe congratulated the members of the NMA and promised that the building would be ready in a few years.

The Managing Director of the construction company, Mr Tope Runsewe, appreciated the NMA for trusting them with the project. He promised that they would not disappoint.