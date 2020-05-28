Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has commenced construction work at its proposed N8 billion seven storey building in Zambezi Street, Maitama, Abuja, which will serve as its national headquarter.

NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, who supervised the ground breaking ceremony of the project on Wednesday, explained that the delay in commencement of work at the construction site was due to prolonged legal battle which ended in favour of NMA.

On the choice of an indigenous company for the construction work, NMA President said, “as an association, we encourage the use of indigenous professionals to achieve whatever goal we set for the association.”

Managing Director of the construction company, Mr. Tope Runsewe, appreciated the NMA for trusting them with the project. He promised that they won’t disappoint.