From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross Rivers State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has confirmed the abduction of two medical doctors and 5 others.

In the last two weeks, kidnnapers have been on rampage in Calabar metropolis and its environs espeacilly along Calabar-Ikom federal highway, thereby creating tension and fear among travellers and motorists

along the highway.

On Tuesday, Novemeber 15, 2022, 9 travellers were abducted along Okomita of the highway and Police authourities have confirmed the release of 8 of them.

The latest seven victims were kidnapped along Akamkpa-Uyanga axis of the road about 4:pm on Friday, November 19, 2022 while on their way back to Ogoja after attending a workshop in Calabar.

The gun-trotting mem were said to have blocked the highway during operation and shot sporadically into the air to scare away passers-by and zoomed off immediately they succeeded in abducting their victims .

A witness, who spoke off record, said out of the seven persons they kidnapped, three were females and four were males.

According to him, the hoodlums later released the three females, after dispossessing them of their valuables including phones, watches and cash, and took the four males away into the bush.

Speaking, the Cross River chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Felix Archibong, confirmed that so far only two of their members were kidnapped yesyerday along

Uyanga-Akamkp road.

He said the association has reported to the state government and prayed that their members come back hale and hearty.

A source close to the family of one of the doctors, revealed that the kidnappers have called at early morning of Saturday and demanded N60m as ransom.

The source said when they tried to call back to negotiate the phone was switched off and has not called again.

Calls put across to the Public Relations Officer, Cross River State Command, SP Irene Ugbo, could not go through, but police sources revealed that the Command has deployed some crack team to track down the hoodlums.

Earlier in the week, Governor Ben Ayade had in a press statement dated November 16, 2022,

condemned the kidnap of nine-person along the popular Calabar-Ikom highway on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

According to him, “such acts of criminality cannot and will not be allowed to take root in our state, as we are determined to ensure that the incident is the last on our soil.

“We have made a request to the federal government to draft more troops to the Uyanga forest as well as the deployment of a Tucano aircraft.

“Additionally, we have activated the Homeland Security outfit and have engaged local hunters to assist in a private para-military capacity.”

“The state will also purchase more gunboats and patrol vehicles to protect our waterways and our highways just as we have activated the automatic security system on the entrance into Calabar. We once again appeal for calm as we take the battle to the bandits.”