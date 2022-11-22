The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Cross River chapter, has commanded Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River and security agencies on the release of their two abducted members.

Dr Felix Archibong, the branch Chairman of the association, confirmed in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Calabar.

The NMA chairman said that the two medical doctors were released alongside two others in the early hours of Tuesday without payment of ransom.

He noted that it was the effort of the Cross River government and the security agencies that led the abducted four to regained their freedom from their abductors.

Archibong said he had spoken with his two members after their released, stressing that they were released unhurt.

“I can confirm to you that my two members have been released, they were released with the two other persons abducted with them.

“I want to commend the State Government and security agencies for their efforts. They have given us hope that Nigeria will get better,” he said.

NAN recalls that the two medical personnel along with two others were abducted at Ekomita, along the Calabar-Ikom highway on Friday.

The kidnap of the two doctors prompted the NMA to commence indefinite industrial action on Monday, following the expiration of 48 hours given the state government to secure their freedom.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sule Balarabe, is yet to respond to calls and text messages sent to him if arrests were made in the process of regaining the freedom of the medical doctors. (NAN)