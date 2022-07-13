From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Principal Medical Officer of Misau General Hospital in Bauchi state, Dr Mohammed Sani has been attacked by a relation of a patient brought to the hospital for medical attention.

Sani was said to have been attacked with a sharp axe by the relation on Friday, a day to the Eid-El Adha celebrations with the intention of killing him.

He escaped by the whiskers with seriously injury marks of deep cuts all over his body

The officer is currently receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi.

Bauchi State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has condemned the development calling for justice from the law enforcement agencies presently handling the case.

Briefing Journalists at the State Secretariat of the NMA at Maigoro Plaza, the State Chairman, Dr Adamu Sambo described the situation as, “barbaric, uncalled for and an affront on the state government as well as a law abiding Professional who was trying to save a life”.

Sambo narrated that the relation who is an uncle to the patient used a sharp Axe to attack Dr Sani Mohammed with the intention of killing him for just reason other than his efforts to saving a life.

He narrated that a pregnant woman was brought to the facility after a prolong labour from another facility and was successfully delivered though assisted Virginia delivery with some complications majorly eclampsia and tear.

She was therefore referred to a tertiary facility for observation at Federal Medical Center (FMC), Azare where is currently receiving attention and responding positively while the baby is healthy and being cared for at home by the family.

Adamu Sambo was surprised at the violent attack on the Medical Officer who he said was not even part of the team that attended to the patient in the first place.

The NMA therefore called on people to always seek for clarifications on issues they do not understand rather than take the law into their hands.

Dr Sani Mohammed, Principal Medical Officer, General Hospital Misau after he was attacked.