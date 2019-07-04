The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has decried the alarming rate of rapes, incense and assaults against women in the country and called for stringent measures to curb the ugly menace.

Dr Godwin Tijani, Chairman, National Ad hoc Committee on Gender Violence and other Related Issues of NMA, made the call in a statement in Lokoja on Thursday.

According to Tijani, the rate of rape and other forms of sexual assault against women is alarming and it must be condemned in its entirety by all well meaning citizens of this country.

“Rape and sexual exploitation in churches, academic institutions and homes speak volumes of how our society is becoming lawless and degenerating.

“I call on all well meaning citizens to rise to the occasion and do what is necessary to stop this ugly menace.

“The NMA condemns the alleged assault by a serving Senator on a nursing mother in an adult toy shop in Abuja as shown in the viral video on social media.

“We join other well meaning Nigerians to condemn the act and call for thorough investigation by the law enforcement agencies to unravel the reason behind such cruel action,’’ Tijani said.

He commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Senate for setting up committees to probe the erring Senator, while the world awaited the result of the investigation.

He also called for thorough investigation into the rape allegation against the founder of COZA, Fatoyinbo Abiodun, by Busola Dakolo while she was age 17, according to her statement.

The committee chairman stressed that adequate and thorough investigation would bring justice not only to the victims but also to the accused and to humanity.

Tijani commended all individuals, groups and civil society organisations for always rising to the occasion by speaking out publicly against gender violence.

He restated the commitment of the NMA to partner with NGOs to reduce the incidence of gender-related violence in the society.

“The Gender-Violence Committee of NMA is ready to partner with federal and state governments, groups and NGOs to enlighten the public on the danger of rape and any gender-violence-related issues to reduce the menace,” Tijani said. (NAN)

