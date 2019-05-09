Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and other security agencies to secure the safe release of two of its Taraba-based colleagues, Dr. Sunday Oduniya and Dr. Audu Sule, who were kidnapped over three months ago.

The association members said their colleagues were kidnapped by gunmen in the course of their professional duties, and were yet to regain freedom, weeks after ransom was paid.

NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, who disclosed the information in Abuja on Thursday, expressed dismay with the failure of the Federal government to effectively check security lapses, and the ravaging incidences of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and banditry among others.

He said: “Medical doctors and other health workers have been targeted in many of these security issues, with many kidnapped in the course of their professional duties and some others executed outrightly.

“It has become imperative for medical and dental practitioners to pay serious attention to their security in view of increasing security challenges in Nigeria.”

He was, however, unhappy that some of their members have been criminalised and victimised by the police for some unjustifiable allegations.

He reminded them that all grievances relating to medical and dental practitioners in Nigeria, should be directed to Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), which is the statutory body responsible for the regulations of medical and dental practice in Nigeria.

The NMA president also disclosed that MDCN investigative panel met recently and reviewed over 120 cases and complaints received against some doctors who might have erred in the course of duty.

He said: “It took the medical tribunal a full week section to review the cases and make recommendations. The tribunal, after the hearing, recommended different punishment for professional misconduct of some members.”