Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ekiti chapter, has demanded the approval of special hazard and risk allowances for the public doctors operating in the state from Governor Kayode Fayemi.

While rejoicing with Muslims brothers and sisters in the state for the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast, the medical association said, granting such request will be in appreciation of the doctors’ efforts to combat COVID-19 and in the spirit of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

A statement signed by the state NMA Chairman, Tunji Omotayo, on Sunday, he said: ” I appreciate the efforts of Governor Fayemi and the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum in curtailing the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

“I seize this opportunity to appeal to Mr Governor to follow the footsteps of our neighbour; Ondo State, by giving express approval to the Hazard and Risk Allowance to doctors.

” This year’s month of Ramadan is like no other. We live in a new world, in new times where we have to contend with the waves of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a nation, we contend with weekly and daily upsurge of the incidence. We, in some instances and our family, are at the forefront of fighting the pandemic despite inadequate personal protective equipment.

“For once both the low and the mighty in our society are faced with the reality of the gross neglect and inadequacies in our healthcare system. The need to invest heavily in our healthcare facilities has become obvious, even to the doubting Thomases.

“This period calls for sober reflection. However, I have no doubt in my mind that from the challenges posed by this pandemic come new opportunities and we will need to embrace a new way of life in its entirety post COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Barrister Paul Omotosho, in a statement congratulated Muslims, saying it is a thing of joy that they still observed the Ramadan fast despite the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world .

The statement, signed by the party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Sam Oluwalana, eulogised the Islamic faithful for their steadfastness during the holy month, urging them to keep to the directives given by government to contain the scourge.

“These measures include: social distancing, washing of hands with water and soap as well as keeping away from any congregation that is more than 20 persons.

” I will like to implore you all to continue to pray for this country, even after the holy month for quick return to normalcy in the land and to also join hands with the state government to ensure peace and stability in the state.”