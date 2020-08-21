TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), has called for the establishment of a health desk in the Rivers State House of Assembly, so that medical doctors can make contributions in respect of health bills.

Also, the NMA has passed vote of confidence on the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for his effort in containing community transmission of Coronavirus in the state.

State Chairman of the association, Dr. Alikor Chizindu, made the statements yesterday, during his maiden press conference in Port Harcourt.

Chizindu said the essence of setting up of the health desk in the House of Assembly was to improve on the health policies of the state.

He said: “In the next two years, we intend to build a more socially relevant NMA in the state. We want to go into advocacy for the health of the people.

“We want to partner relevant stakeholders within and outside the health profession to tackle the issues of quackery in the state and give attention to the welfare of our members.

“We want to establish a legislative desk in the State Assembly, so we can make contributions in health bills that will better place the sector of the state”, he disclosed.

The new NMA chairman passed vote of confidence on the governor for his efforts in controlling community spread of CCOVID-19.

Chizindu noted that NMA would work closely with Rivers government to reposition the health sector.

He said: “I want to commend and pass a vote of confidence on the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his passionate drive and commitment in building the health sector.

“We want to commend him for the zest he brought in, in the fight against COVID-19. If not for his actions, the state would have been taken over by the virus”, he noted.