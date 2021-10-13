The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), yesterday, expressed worry over the incessant killing and kidnapping of doctors across the country.

Chairman, NMA, Oyo State, Dr Ayotunde Fasunla, who raised the alarm at a news conference in Ibadan, yesterday, said that about 20 doctors had been kidnapped this year.

He said: “We are using this medium to condemn the kidnapping and killing of doctors and other health workers. The current killings of doctors in Anambra State are condemned in its strongest terms.

“We, again, urge the Federal Government to do all within its power to rescue those in captivity, while ensuring the security and safety of other health workers as well as every other Nigerian,” he said.

Fasunla also called on the Federal Government to put an end to the unending strikes in the country’s health sector.

“This year 2021 will live in our memories for a long time with the challenges that have confronted the health sector as well as the national economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The period has been characterised by the issues of welfare of medical and dental practitioners, which culminated in industrial action by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

