Speaking in an interview, Dr. Iwuoha opined that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic incident curve was one programme Gov Okezia Ikpeazu had taken personally.

“This is one programme I would say the governor has given a personal attention to. Imagine him going to supervise isolation centres, asking the experts to advise and I think I am happy with his response. The NMA chairman expressed joy that the state government has put enough facilities on ground and is now waiting for patients to come.

“We have trained manpower that are coming everyday and asking when we are starting, and I have been telling them that it is when we have patients we will manage”.

She said she was not surprised at what the state had achieved within a short period because it sort the advice of expert and got the best from them. “I must tell you that the state government has put standard facilities in place in those isolation centres and of course that is what you get when you seek the advice of experts”.

Explaining further government’s success, the NMA chairman informed that the state government set up a medical protocol sub committee made up if experts

who had the facts and knew what to do.