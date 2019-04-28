Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Lagos chapter and the Ministry of Health, Lagos State have commended the initiative of Mouka Limited at tackling the scourge of malaria in the country through the launch of its range of insect repellents.

To commemorate the 2019 World Malaria Day, an event was organised by the foam manufacturer in Lagos recently.

Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, Raymond Murphy said the launch of Mouka Mozzi Insect Repellents, which create a protective halo from mosquitoes, is the company’s contribution towards the global campaign against malaria.

According to Murphy, in addition to mosquitoes, Mouka Mozzi also provides protection from bedbugs, mould, bacteria spores, spiders, cockroaches and dust mites. With each application, a consumer can enjoy 24 hours protection for up to 3 months, which is not possible with insecticides.

Dr Omoniyi Kayode Yemitan, who conducted the chemical evaluation, efficacy and toxicological assessment of Mouka Mozzi, endorsed the products as safe for all members of the family including pregnant women and young children. Dr Yemitan, who is of the Department of Pharmacology, Therapeutic and Toxicology at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, explained that the active ingredient in Mouka Mozzi is extracted from plants which makes it non-hazardous for humans.