The guest house of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in London is on fire. The fire, which started a while ago, is being battled by the London fire service. Cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire service has evacuated guests in the building and trying to contain the fire so that it does not spread to neighbouring buildings.

The building, a duplex, is located on Kinloss Garden, London.

Former governor of Abia State and senator-elect, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, said he is in house opposite the NIMASA guest house at the time of filing this report.