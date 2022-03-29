The Nigerian Medical Association has expressed sadness over the killing Dr. Chinelo Nwando, a medical doctor who was felled by the terrorists bullet in the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday night.

The association in a statement signed by its President, Professor Innocent Ujah also decried the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

Dr Chinelo Nwando had tweeted a cry for help on her personal Twitter handle on Monday night., but many thought it was joke until her death was announced

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The statement of the NMA reads in part: “The President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Prof (Dr) Innocent A O Ujah, FNMA, and indeed all Medical and Dental Practitioners under the auspices of NMA are deeply saddened by the tragic, horrific and preventable death of one of our members, Dr Chinelo Megafu Nwando, who is reported to have lost her life from injuries sustained from gunshots when the train she travelled in from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked by suspected bandits.

“As an Association, we vehemently decry the worsening insecurity in the country which has made all of us and Nigerians as a whole vulnerable to violent attacks by hoodlums, bandits, kidnappers and terrorists who are currently having a field day causing us deep sorrows and severe pains.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The untimely death of the young, promising Dr Chinelo who served at the Kaduna State Dental Centre and worked with St Gerrard’s Hospital, Kakuri, while striving to earn a honest living is one other death too many. The Association notes that needless bloodletting and senseless loss of lives is fast becoming a recurrent decimal in our country, thus worsening the alarming effects of brain drain, which in many instances have been attributable to the worsening security situation in the country.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“The Association hereby calls on the security agencies to urgently reorganise the security architecture in the country with focus on intelligence gathering in order to avoid these carnages across the country.

“The Association also recommends that the Federal Government gives strong consideration to the establishment of state police to further complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The recruitment of more security personnel and the provision of modern security gadgets and ammunition for them can’t be over-emphasized.

“Lastly, the Association prays God to grant the families of Dr Chinelo and all other victims of the very unfortunate incidence, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.