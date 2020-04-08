Chinelo Obogo and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Francis Faduyile, has maintained that the arrival of the Chinese doctors would have more negative impact on Nigeria’s healthcare system than positive.

He said: “The position of NMA as regards the issue has not changed. To us, government was misled to welcome this decision. These guys have no reason to be here and their presence would add nothing to us.”

However, the National President of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, who confirmed that a meeting was held on Tuesday with Ehanire and other stakeholders, disagreed.

“We would work with them peacefully, if they abide by the agreement. Federal Government officials have repeatedly assured us that they would have no close contact with patients, rather, they are here with medical equipment like ventilators and other sophisticated medical equipment, which they would also install.

“In addition to that, they would train our health care workers on the best approach to COVID-19 pandemic. At our meeting with officials on Tuesday, the minister of health neutralised the fear of them being fully involved in patients’ treatment and management, even though agreement was not signed to that effect.

“I must emphasise strongly that neither myself nor any Nigerian health care official has anything against the Chinese doctors. In fact, we would offer them our support if, as they said, they are here to donate medical equipment that would help us respond effectively to the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, share expertise, knowledge and experience in medical practice.”

Regardless, the Afenifere has faulted the decision to bring in Chinese doctors.

Spokesperson for the organisation, Yinka Odumakin, said the explanation of the government that the Chinese doctors would not interface with patients was not convincing, as Nigerian health professionals had the capacity to handle the pandemic, if adequately funded.

“The explanation by the Federal Government is not convincing. Why do we need to import doctors? To do what? If you are saying they want to come and set up equipment, is that the function of doctors or technicians? What is it that our own professionals can’t do? If you are bringing in doctors at this moment, it shows how unserious we are.

“Do you know that today, there are only two ventilators in Abuja? They paid no attention to our healthcare system before the pandemic started and now everyone is suffering,” Odumakin said.

But spokesperson for the Middle Belt Forum, Isuwa Dogo, said there was nothing wrong in bringing professionals to help in the fight against the virus.

“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation clearly told us that the Chinese doctors are not coming to take over the job of our own health professionals but to help in setting up and handling the equipment, which was brought in from China. They are not going to interface with patients, so there are two different things. If that is the case, we do not see anything wrong in them coming. The equipment was donated by the Chinese, so if they are coming to set it up, what is wrong in it?”