Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the Benin branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu to wade into the worsening security challenges in Edo in order to protect citizens’ lives and property.

Speaking with reporters in a joint press conference held in Benin City, the two professional bodies agreed that the situation in the State has further demonstrated the legitimacy of calls for the creation of State police forces.

NBA Benin Chairman Oiwo Pius said the joint conference was necessary because the State was drifting to a situation of anarchy.

NMA Chairman Dr Omokhua Harrison said: ‘We hereby call on the Chief Security Officer of the State, His Excellency, the governor of Edo State to please save the people of Edo State further agony by doing the needful.

‘We commend and appreciate your efforts so far at curbing the menace thus far but a lot still needs to be done in this regard as it appears these efforts have not yielded the much-desired results.

‘We also call on the president of the country and the Inspector General of Police to immediately come to the rescue of Edo people and save them from the hands of these hoodlums who have continued to make them live in fear and uncertainties.

‘We would like to recommend that clearing of the bushes of about 50 metres from the road on both sides as was done for the Benin – Ore axis should be extended to the trouble spots on Benin – Auchi axis as well as redeployment of the security personnel back to the road because since the EndSARS protests, security personnel have deserted the Benin – Auchi road.’

Also speaking his mind at the press conference, NBA Publicity Secretary Ogaga Emoghwanre said that the deployment of the joint security task force is not sufficient

‘There is a deployment to Upper Sokponba and some around Ehor but we don’t have anything like that in Auchi, Ekpoma, Igueben, Okada, Iguobazuwa and other areas within the State.

‘What they have deployed is about one per cent. Five Mopol Units have been sent to Edo State by the Inspector General of Police and I tell you that we are not seeing them.

‘We are calling on them to do more; we need to see more of their presence around us. They have done well but we need them to do more.’