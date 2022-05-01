The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has nominated the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige for its meritorious service award in the health sector.

The nomination was contained in a letter to the minister signed by the NMA President, Prof (Dr) Innocent Ujah, and the Secretary-General, Dr Philip Ekpe.

The letter dated April 28, 2022, was entitled: “Invitation as an awardee at the Annual General Conference/Delegates Meeting (AGC/ADM) of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).”

It reads: “We write on behalf of the National Officers Committee (NOC), and the entire membership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), to invite you to the Annual General Conference/Delegates Meeting (ADM) of the association as an awardee. The conference which has its theme: “Current Emergencies in building a resilient health system for Nigeria: Situation Analysis and Solutions,” is scheduled to hold between Sunday, May 15 and Sunday, May 22, 2022, at EUI Centre, Plot F11, Sanni Abacha Road, GRA Phase 3, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

“We have the pleasure to inform you of your nomination for recognition for Meritorious Service Award in the health sector by the Association.”

The letter added that the award would be bestowed on Ngige during the opening ceremony scheduled for Thursday May 19, 2022 at 10am.

Meanwhile, Ngige who is an elder of the medical profession, has accepted the nomination.