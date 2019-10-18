The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has embarked on a free medical outreach in Nde community at the Bakor Hospital in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River.

Chairman of NMA in the state, Dr Agam Ayuk, told NAN on Thursday at Nde community that the outreach was part of the activities for the celebration of the 2019 Physicians Week in the state.

According to him, the week was an opportunity for doctors in the state to give back to the society through improved health.

He also added that the outreach was part of the association’s Corporate Social Responsibility towards catering for the needs of the people.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the association brought in senior surgeons and gynaecologists that carried out about 100 surgeries for different ailments.

He said that most presented cases for surgeries included hyenia for children and adult, breast and lungs cancer, glaucoma, fibroid among others.

“For this year, we choose Cross River Central for the outreach because we have a standard facility that will enhance our activities.

“Generally, we have over 2,000 persons who have registered to be screened and we are doing a wide range of general medicare.

“We are doing surgeries, gynaecological surgeries, hyenia, eye check, cervical screening, scan and laboratory investigation.

“We are doing a wide range of activities for the benefit of the community and for those who are coming from neighbouring local government areas.

“The services are free of charge. The association is bearing the chunk of the burden. We have those who have supported; we commend the Chief Executive Officer of Bakor Hospital, Dr Sylvester Ebaye for donating his facility to us and for all he has contributed,” said.

Ayuk also commended Sen. Sandy Onor, who is representing Cross River Central in the National Assembly, and Mr Elvert Ayambem, who is representing Ikom 2 in the state assembly, for their support.

He thanked all the doctors who volunteered to come out for the outreach, saying that their kind services would greatly improve on the health of the beneficiaries. (NAN)