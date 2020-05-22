A Federal High Court Of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has fixed June 10 for the hearing of the suit brought by an Abuja based Urologist, Dr Kenenna Obiatuegwu, over the alleged violation of his rights to vote in the election slated the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) for May 25th, 2020.

This is as Counsel to the claimant Ahuruonye Johnson Esq has cautioned the NMA against taking any further step, that could violate the Civil Procedure Rules of FCT High Court or conducting an unconstitutional online election that will not involve all the medical practitioners in Nigeria including the claimant.

Dr Obiatuegwu through his counsel had on the 24th of January 2020, commenced an action against the Nigerian Medical Association on the Constitutional dispute that disenfranchised over 99.5% of medical practitioners in Nigeria from participating in the election of the national officers of the association despite fulfilling all financial obligations.

The petition with suit number IV/895/2020 comes up before Justice Belgore of Court 16 FCT High Court sitting in Apo, Abuja. The claimant through his counsel is asking for the following direction of the court and for the determination of the following questions:

#Whether Article 7(10) of the defendant’s constitution violates the provisions of Section 39(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and the claimant’s right to vote.

#Whether Article 8 of the defendant’s Constitution violates the claimant’s right to seek justice as guaranteed under Section 46(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Amongst other reliefs, the claimant is also praying for the sum of ten million naira only as cost of this action.