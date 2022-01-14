Akanimo Kufre

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) South-South Zonal Chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Nwose has lauded the efforts of the Akwa Ibom State government and its Delta State counterparts for their support so far in hosting the association regional games.

Dr Nwose made the remark during the opening ceremony of the South-South Games at Tower of Ivory School Sports Complex, Abak.

“Funding is a very big challenge as well as insecurity but some states governments are trying in areas of support. Notable are Akwa Ibom and Delta States. However, we call on corporate bodies to support the NMA Games for a better experience.” According to the NMA zonal boss, the games are hosted as part of the zone’s reparations for the NMA National Games in Abuja next month as well as offer opportunities for doctors to socialize.

“It’s hosted to showcase the other side of doctors. The doctor is not just for clinical services. They are multi-talented. The other reason of the Games is to keep the doctors fit for service to the society.”

On the current state of the COVID-19 control in the country, Dr. Nwose commended Nigeria’s efforts, especially health workers at curtailing the pandemic despite lean technology and funding.

“If you have been listening to what is happening in the USA, Britain and France, you will believe we have done very well and God has blessed us with favourable nature.”