From Gyang Bere, Jos

President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Innocent Ujah, has urged the Federal Government to tackle insecurity in the country that is affecting health workers and make it difficult and unsafe for them to save lives.

Ujah stated this, yesterday, when he led NMA national officers, who are in Jos for their 61st annual scientific conference and delegates meeting, to visit Governor Simon Lalong at Government House, Jos.

He thanked Lalong for approving the hosting of the weeklong event which has over 1,000 doctors in attendance.

“We are concern over the general insecurity in many parts of the nation that is very worrisome to medical doctors and other health workers that are not only affected, but find it difficult and unsafe to offer their services to those in need,” he said.

He appealed to the governor to use his office as the Northern Governors’ Forum chairman to work with his colleagues, the Federal Government and the security agencies in tackling insecurity in the country.

He said the NMA is hosting the event in Plateau because of the substantial peace that has returned to the state due to the efforts of the Lalong administration.

According to him, there is confidence in the state as many members had no reservations or fears coming to Plateau.

Governor Lalong thanked the NMA for the visit and said their second visit within four months shows the confidence they have in the state.

He assured them that his administration is determined to sustain the peace in the state which is the number one priority of the government.

Lalong also reiterated his invitation to medical doctors to establish health facilities in Plateau and encourage medical tourism because of the natural endowments of the state and hospitable environment.

He assured the visitors that he will participate in the conference and the golf kitty that has been planned.