The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Cross River has threatened to withdraw its services, over incessant kidnapping of its members in the state.

The threat was contained in a communiqué signed by its Chairman, Dr. Agam Ayuk. and the Secretary, Dr. Ezoke Epoke, after an emergency general meeting in Calabar, the state capital, yesterday.

The association said the threat became necessary following the kidnap of one of its member, Dr. Ogbonna Uchenna-Aju, on May 3, while in transit from Ogoja to Obudu area of the state.

NMA said tUchenna-Aju’s abduction brought psychological trauma and emotional destabilisation to members of his family and the NMA in the state.

“The state government and security agencies are given 48 hours to facilitate the unconditional release of Dr. Ogbonna Uchenna-Aju.

“Failure to secure his release, at the expiration of this ultimatum, NMA, in Cross River, will proceed on total and indefinite withdrawal of services in both the private, public and institutional hospitals in the state.

“The hospitals include University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, General Hospitals, Medical Centres, Mission Hospital and Private Clinic/Hospitals from 12 midnight of May 9.

“NMA is not unmindful of the impact of strike action on the good people of the state. However, we cannot continue to save lives while ours is under constant threat by armed bandits and kidnappers.”