Linus Oota, Lafia

National President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Dr. Francis Adedayo has disclosed that the association has completed arrangements to offer free treatment to 5 million Nigerians suffering from different ailments in the next three years.

He stated it this weekend in Keffi, Nasarawa state during the 2019 annual general meeting and scientific conference with the theme ‘depression: a growing medical challenge’.

He further explained that the association is equally working hard to eliminate quackery in the medical profession and is determined to bring peace among health professionals like the pharmaceutical society of Nigeria, midwifery association, medical workers for laboratory scientists.

Adedayo who was represented by the National vice president 1, Dr. Kenneth Tijjo noted that steps are being taken to address unending disharmony in the health sector.

He also disclosed that for the first time in the history of the country, health committee in both chambers of the national assembly is headed by medical doctors, adding that such will go a long way in addressing challenges in the health sector.

Speaking at the event, Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule said that the state government is ready to partner with NMA to curtail depression in the state.

“This is given the alarming cases of depression as a result of the death of loved ones, loss of job, and illness among others,” he said.