From Gyang Bere, Jos

President, Nigerian Medical Association, (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah has urged Federal Government to tackle the security challenges in the country that does not only affects health workers but make it difficult and unsafe for them to save lives.

Prof. Ujah disclosed this on Tuesday when he led the National Officers of the Nigerian Medical Association who are in Jos for their 61st Annual Scientific Conference and Delegates Meeting to a courtesy visited to Governor Simon Bako Lalong at Government House, Jos.

He appreciated Lalong for approving the hosting of the weeklong event which has over one thousand doctors in attendance.

“We are concern over the general insecurity in many parts of the nation that is very worrisome to medical doctors and other health workers that are not only affected, but find it difficult and unsafe to offer their services to those in need.”

He appealed to the Governor to use his office as the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum to work with his colleagues, Federal Government and the security agencies in tackling insecurity in the country which is giving everyone concerns.

He said the NMA is hosting the event in Plateau because of the substantial peace that has returned to state due to the efforts of the Lalong administration.

According to him, there is confidence in the State as many members had no reservations or fears coming to Plateau State.

Governor Lalong thanked the NMA for the visit and said their second visit within four months shows the confidence they have in the State.

He assured them that his administration is determined to sustain the peace in the State which is the number one priority of the government.

Lalong also reiterated his invitation to medical doctors to establish health facilities in Plateau State and encourage medical tourism because of the natural endowments of the State and hospitable environment.

He assured the visitors that he will participate in the conference and the golf kitty that has been planned.