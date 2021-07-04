From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The South-South zone of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed concerns over the twin evil of substance abuse by Nigerians and the infiltration of the medical profession by quacks.

NMA said the alarming rate of drug abuse has led to myriad of security challenges in Nigeria, in addition to it’s economic and health implications.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the Zonal Executive Council (ZEC) meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, NMA

“implored parents/guardians, school authorities, health institutions and government to pay more attention to the issues of substance abuse with a view to reducing the menace of substance abuse.”

The communiqué which was made available to our correspondent on Sunday, was jointly signed by Dr. Nwose Emmanuel and Okoacha Innocent, chairman and secretary respectively of the South-South zone of NMA.

Condemning the worsening medical quackery in Nigeria, particularly in the South-South region, it commended the Bayelsa State NMA for collaborating with the Bayelsa State Ministry of Health to reduce quackery in the state, and urged other state chapters to adopt similar approach in eradicating quackery.

It also lamented the high level of insecurity in Nigeria, urging both federal and state governments to “increase the capacity of security agencies, encourage citizens engagement in community sensitisation, provide basic needs, improve employment opportunities and strengthen the economic base of the nation to reduce criminality and other violence.

“Security agencies were also advised to change their operational strategies to conquer the criminals who constitute mayhem among law abiding citizens of our country.”

On welfare of it’s members, the zonal NMA urged the six state governments of the zone to emulate the Federal Government by paying the entitlements of health workers which include hazard allowance, COVID-19 special hazard and inducement allowance, residency training funds among other to boost their morale.

While decrying the deplorable state of federal roads within the South-South region, the NMA particularly called on Edo, Akwa-Ibom and Cross River governments to interface more with the Federal Government and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for urgent rehabilitation and repair of the failed portions of the federal roads.

The communiqué specifically mentioned the impassable federal roads from Akwa Ibom to Cross River state and the Benin-Sapele road, which have caused untold hardship on commuters and the people of Niger Delta.

“In the same vein, we urge the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to embark on massive rehabitation and maintenance of the inter-state roads within the region,” it added.

