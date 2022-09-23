From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Traditional rulers from Abia State called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nmamdi Kanu at least on health grounds.

This is even as an Abia lawmaker, Hon Obinna Ichita has urged the Federal Government to evolve political solution to solve the IPOB leader’s problem.

The traditional rulers, led by the National Chairman, Royal Fathers of Nigeria, and Chairman, Ikwuano/Umuahia Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu made the call following the alarm raised by the family of the IPOB leader over his deteriorating health condition.

of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Abia monarchs have

The monarchs who disclosed this after visiting Kanu’s family at their Isiama Afaraukwu community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, advised the Federal Government not to allow any harm to befall Kanu in custody.

They revealed of their plan to lead a high-powered delegation to President Buhari for what they described as ‘a royal truce’ over Kanu’s continued detention.

“We have concluded plans to have an audience with the President as soon as he returns from the United Nations General Assembly trip to seek a solution to Kanu’s plight.

The royal fathers expressed optimism that releasing Kanu will help avoid the bitter consequences of Kanu dying in custody and advised the President to heed to their wise counsel.

The monarchs urged Ndigbo not to abandon Kanu who, they said, had sacrificed so much for their survival and freedom.

Meanwhile, the member representing Aba South state constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita said a political solution remains the only way to solve the Kanu/ FG debacle.

Ichita, who has been part of the peace initiation between the Federal Government and the Kanu family, disclosed that he had been privately engaging top senior federal government officials over Kanu’s release and expressed optimism that the intervention by the traditional institution would be fruitful.

The lawmaker urged the Federal Government to consider the clamour for a political solution over the lingering face-off with Kanu, adding, “Releasing Kanu would help douse mounting tension in the South-East.”

Responding, Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, appreciated the monarchs for standing by the family, assuring that the family would apply their advice.

Emmanuel regretted that the DSS had been frustrating the family’s efforts to secure a private physician for Kanu, stating, “I have made numerous efforts to get him a private physician, but each time I tried my best, they ( DSS) turned it down.

“Kanu is going through very difficult times and is complaining bitterly about his health. He has a big issue with his stomach.

“This is the time for the world to come in and say something about that because if he dies there, it is not going to be easy for anyone.”

Emmanuel expressed his disappointment over the nonchalant attitude of the South East political elite in the efforts to free Kanu, stating, “The political elite are not doing enough; I see them as part of the problem and not the solution. They don’t have the balls to stand up and make a case for Nnamdi Kanu.

He said it was unfortunate it was only Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, and no other Governor from South East has visited the IPOB leader in detention.