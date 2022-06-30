From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A member of Abia State House of Assembly, representing Aba South state constituency, Hon. Obinna Ichita has restated that political solution remains the best way to resolve the Federal Government’s impasse with the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Ichita who spoke on the heels of the recent dismissal of Kanu’s bail application by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, urged the Federal Government to heed appeals from eminent Nigerians to dialogue with Kanu and other agitators of self determination with a view to finding lasting solution to the rising tension in the country.

“The federal government should view Kanu from the prism of a factor worthy of consideration in the search for lasting peace in South East and not just as the cause of insecurity therein.

“When I earlier offered the above advice to Government, I was positive that this view was borne out of a genuine and objective assessment of the situation in our land”, Ichita added.

The lawmaker argued that the release of the IPOB leader would tremendously help to dounce the growing tension in the South East.

“Many people believe that the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu and the refusal of the court to grant him bail might not be unconnected to the statement allegedly made by the president in his response to the British Prime Minister when the later reportedly enquired about the status of Kanu, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom.”

Ichita who is the leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in Abia State, said that South East had had enough tension, hence the need to restore peace to the region.

His words: “As always, I am in support of a political solution to the issues that Kanu has with the Nigerian state. Many people hold same view across the length and breath of the federation.

“There is always a solution to every problem. After all, many agree strongly that some issues raised by Kanu are germaine. These can, and should be addressed in this search for a lasting peace”.

The lawmaker commended the IPOB leader for his appeal for peace in a viral video during his last court appearance in Abuja, a development, he said had helped to dounce tension in the zone as many of his followers were no longer in doubt that he is alive.

He called on the federal government not to jettison the advise of the special Igbo delegation led by Pa Mbazuike Amaechi to President Buhari on the release of Kanu.