From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The brother of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nmamdi Kanu, Emmanuel Kanu has raised the alarm over the pro Biafra group leader’s health, saying if Kanu dies in detention, Department of State Service (DSS), would be held responsible.

In a telephone chat with Daily Sun, Emmanuel said he visited his brother yesterday at the DSS facility in Abuja where he is being detained and what he saw of his health gave him anything but joy.

“I visited my brother and the leader of the IPOB Nmamdi Kanu yesterday at the DSS facility in Abuja where he is being detained and what I saw did not give me joy”.

He said the IPOB leader has been having stomach ache all these while he has been in detention and needs to be properly examined by a specialist

The IPOB leader’s brother said it was unfortunate that Kanu would be sick to that level and the DSS would not allow his medical doctors to examine him.

He said several efforts the family have made to get Nmamdi Kanu’s doctors examine him, was rebuffed by the DSS.

Emmanuel gave a note of warning that if anything happens to the Biafran leader, DSS would be held responsible.

He called on all people of goodwill and the international community to put pressure on the Nigerian Government to prevail on the DSS to allow his brother be examined by his doctors.

“My brother is having serious stomach problem where he is being detained and he needs his specialist doctors to examine him”, Emmanuel said.