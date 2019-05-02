Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki About 2,000 medical workers leave Nigeria annually to other climes. This was a shocking disclosure made by the national leadership of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA). President of the association, Dr. Francis Faduyile, said this during the opening ceremony of the 59th Annual General Conference/Delegates meeting of the association in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital themed “Skill Repatriation in the Health Sector: Turning Nigeria’s brain drain to brain gain.” “We believe that this ugly situation can be turned to an advantage hence the need to bring this to the front burner for discussion and proffer a way out to the country’s advantage,” he said. Dr. Faduyile who lamented that the ugly situation has not augured well for the country regretted that some policymakers don’t seem to be interested in ameliorating the situation because they do not have the necessary statistics and facts on the matter. “Without intent at generating further controversy on the matters arising from the unfortunate remark by a senior cabinet member of the Federal government who incidentally or coincidentally doubles as a senior member of the medical profession, it is our firm belief that this gathering would generate further affirmatory statistics and facts that possibly would be enough in convincing those policymakers at critical MDAs of government at all levels including the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity who perhaps are yet to come to reality with the scientifically- unambiguous deleterious aftermath of the worsening disparity between the health workforce in general and the population they are serving vis-à-vis the alarming rate of the emigration of these health/medical professionals on health outcomes as reflected by the various morbidity and mortality data. “Then, they can join us in the clarion call for action and be committed to instituting necessary actions,” Faduyile said. Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, on his part, expressed worry at the increasing rate of brain drain in the country’s medical sector. The minister, represented by the Chief Medical Director of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA), Dr. Emeka Onwe, said the Federal government was making efforts to end the ugly trend. Adewole said: “I am not particularly happy with the latest trend of doctors leaving the country to other lands for greener pastures. We shall continue to ensure the welfare of the health workforce is improved. “Our effort at centralising the internship posting of newly graduated doctors had received the support of Federal Executive Committee and would be rolled out within the year,” he added. Prof Adewole said the Federal government had instituted a Diaspora programme which is geared towards engaging doctors who have acquired latest skills and knowledge that would help transform the health sector. “The ministry will continue to improve on these activities to encourage the Diasporas to make an increased contribution to our healthcare delivery,” he said. The state governor, Chief David Umahi, while declaring the conference open, told the doctors that he had been supporting their colleagues and other health practitioners in the state and promised to continue. He said his administration would start the construction of a new teaching hospital in June for the state university’s medical school in Uburu community, Ohaozara council. Reply Forward