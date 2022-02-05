From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General/Chief Executive of National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC), Engr. Prof. Linus O. Asuquo said the Agency would collaborate with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to fight poverty and unemployment in the country through the development of the mineral sector.

He noted that the collaboration between the two agencies will ensure research development with a view to diversify the nation’s economy.

Prof. Asuquo disclosed this at the weekend during a two-day working visit by the Executive Vice Chairman, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Engr. Prof. Muhammed S. Haruna at the NMDC headquarters, Jos, Plateau State.

“Because of what NASENI is doing in this country in terms of infrastructure and manufacturing, we will want to collaborate with them because we deal with mineral resources and research development, and we believe this will bring about national development.

“Our ability to add value to our mineral resources and the NASENI capacity to transform these outcomes to engineering and industrial uses, will no doubt bring about rapid industrialization capable of address unemployment, poverty and safe foreign exchange for our dear country”.

He said they will leverage on the strength and advantages of the two agencies for the overall benefits of Nigerians.

Prof. Asuquo emphasized that various smelting plants in the agency are in dire need of assistance, adding that capacity building is requires to help.

“Our strength lies in the utilization of science and engineering’s skill in bringing about value addition to the nation’s crude minerals, thus leading to the production inputs for further processing, such as smelting to produce base metals”.

He explained that the services rendered by the NMDC include construction industry, oil and gas industry, manufacturing industry, mineral sector, water resources, defence industry and consultancy.

The Executive Vice Chairman, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Engr. Prof. Muhammed S. Haruna said that diversifying the country’s economy is critical at the moment.

He said, “It is high time for us to work harder so as to add value to our mineral resources and the country will be able to diversify in this area of our national economy”.

“We can fabricate equipments for the NMDC, repair and upgrade some of their laboratory facilities and they can also bring their expertise to show us how our research into solid minerals can go into industry commercially”.

He assures NMDC of active collaboration towards improving the economy of the country, saying NASENI has done alot in that regards.