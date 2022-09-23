From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The National Metallurgical Development Centre, NMDC, Jos, has commended the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Steel Development, Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali Halims for his outstanding commitment to the core values of legislation.

Director General of NMDC, Prof. Linus Asuquo made the commendation while on a working visit to the Honourable member in his office in Abuja.

According to him, the recent visit of the House Committee on Steel Development to the NMDC in Jos was a clear demonstration of leadership, legislative diligence and strong desire for the development of the Nigerian metallurgical industry.

Responding the Chairman House Committee on Steel Development, Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali Halims promised all necessary legislative supports that will positively improve the nation’s annual gross domestic product, GDP.

He further thanked the Director General of NMDC for his efforts at repositioning the Metallurgical Development Center towards its founding objectives.

The highlight of the DG’s visit was the presentation of an appreciation plaque and a picture compendium of the Federal Lawmakers’ visit to Jos.