From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General /Chief Executive, National Metallurgical Development Centre, Jos, Engr. Prof Linus Asuquo has expressed need for corporate entities to foster peaceful coexistence through the extension of kind gestures to host communities.

The DG/CE made the called in Jos during the unveiling of Road Safety sign post placed at strategic locations within and outside the Centre sponsored by the NMDC in collaboration with FRSC, Plateau State Command.

Prof Asuquo said that NMDC was poised to collaborate with FRSC to ensure safety signs are constructed and placed at strategic positions in order to ensure safety and decongestion of traffic within the domain of the Centre.

Prof Asuquo frowned at situations where corporate entities will be accommodated by and in some cases protected by host communities but no reciprocal gesture to appreciate the goodwill of those communities.

He stressed that from inception, NMDC has enjoyed a harmonious relationship with its Host Community, hence the need to ensure smooth traffic of human, goods and services within and outside the Research and Development Centre.

The NMDC, Boss said that the construction of the Road Safety Sign Posts was one out of other gestures extended to the Host community.

Others gestures according to him included the Consideration of indigenes for Sanitation Services , Security Services, free Educational visit/Lectures granted to all categories of learning institutions within the community and state, Subsidized Research Analysis for Students of Tertiary Institutions etc.

Asuquo appreciated the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps,(FRSC) Plateau State Command, Corps Commander Alphosus Halim Godwin for his visionary acumen to partner with Public and Private organizations in the state to ensure that road users are well enlightened/educated through campaigns and use of inscriptional sign posts to minimize road accidents.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Plateau State Command ,Corps Commander Alphonsus Hakim Godwin appreciated Engr Prof Asuquo for his astuteness while commending the immeasurable transformation taking place at NMDC, Jos.

He said that it is only leaders with passion and humanitarian charisma that can extend their good will to their host communities.

Corps Commander Hakim informed the DG/CE that he was only replicating the Road Safety template of his Boss, Acting Corps Marshall Dauda Biu in Plateau State.

He assured the DG/CE that FRSC will Continue to Collaborate with NMDC and other Government Agencies in Plateau State to ensure that FRSC’s Core Mandate of creating a safe Motoring Environment for the General Public is achieved.