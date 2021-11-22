From Uche Usim, Abuja

To assuage agitated petroleum products transporters, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says it will continue implementing the petroleum bridging programme to boost availability of the product nationwide.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority, Engr Farouk Ahmed, who disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday, explained that the Authority will also offset all the bridging verified claims by all the stakeholders in the distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the country.

The NMDPRA has assured petroleum tanker drivers and other stakeholders of the Authority’s determination to continue the payment of bridging rate to ensure effective distribution of products nationwide.

The CEO also revealed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has stopped charging in dollars for their shipping services.

Ahmed added that both the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) are expected to also begin to charge for their services in Naira very soon as the two agencies of government have started engaging the Ministry of Transportation to get necessary approval.

The CEO urged indebted marketers that collect bridging levies provided for in the pricing template to remit such deductions to enable the Authority to pay outstanding claims.

The stakeholders met in Lagos on the 9th November, 2021 where it was agreed that all the stakeholders should fulfil their mandates to ensure seamless distribution of petroleum products nationwide as the yuletide season approaches.

