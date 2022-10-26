By Adewale Sanyaolu

In a move aimed at entrenching sound operations, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), yesterday launched the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) four Compendium of Best Practices Series of the Downstream sector.

The compendiums which has also been published in Hausa language was launched by the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr Farouk Ahmed at the ongoing OTL Africa Downstream Week Expo 2022 in Lagos.

The MOMAN compendium of best practices for hydrocarbon depot, equipment and operations, fuel transportation management, retail station construction, equipment and safety standards, and retail safe operations were published with the intention of sharing industry best practices that will assist personnel or organizations achieve operational excellence.

According to Farouk, the compendium is a timely step towards the institutionalisation of a viable and sustainable petroleum downstream sector in Nigeria.

‘‘These compendiums provide information to enhance safety and serves as a learning resource in depots, transport, and retail business of the downstream.

It was also recommended for operational and safety personnel handling and transporting refined hydrocarbon products,’’

On stage for the launch with Farouk were the MOMAN Chairman, Mr. Clement Isong, CEO Ardova Plc, Olumide Adeosun, the CEO, 11 Plc, Tunji Oyebanji and the MOMAN CEO, Clement Isong.

All the four compendiums have also been published in Hausa language.