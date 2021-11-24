From Uche Usim, Abuja

As Nigeria embraces cleaner energy sources, the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority (NMDPRA), Mr Farouk Ahmed has expressed his willingness to collaborate with the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) to enhance gas production and domestic consumption in the country.

Ahmed said this on Monday in Abuja when delegates of the NGEP led by its Chairman, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim paid him a courtesy call.

The NMDPRA boss said the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) provides opportunities for gas development in the country and the efforts of the NGEP in canvassing for gas utilisation and penetration will engender rapid growth in Nigeria’s economy.

Ahmed assured the NGEP team that the Authority will put the required policies in place that will spur growth in the industry, ensure Return on Investment, increase production activities and domestic consumption of LPG in the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, the NGEP Chairman stated that the gas programme was introduced to make CNG and LPG the fuel of choice for transportation, domestic uses and power generation.

He also spoke about developing the entire gas value chain which will promote gas-based industries, most especially the petrochemicals like fertilizer and methanol as well as enable the support of large industries such as agriculture, industrial applications and textile amongst others.

Ibrahim frowned at the continuous flaring of gas in the country, leading to loss of revenue. According to him, if 364 BCF of flared gas is saved, it could generate over 300,000 direct and indirect jobs, 300MW electricity generation in cities and give over 6 million households access to clean energy.

